Pat Fitzgerald tiptoes around questions regarding possible Packers interest

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald has suggested that he’s staying put. The Packers reportedly still want to talk to him. And Fitzgerald hasn’t slammed the door on the possibility.

Fitzgerald appeared Thursday on 670 The Score, and he was asked whether his statements about Northwestern being home “forever” were literal or metaphorical. In response, he said a lot of words but didn’t say that he meant what he said literally.

Asked whether he’d interview with the Packers, Fitzgerald was deftly evasive, neither saying yes nor no while otherwise rattling off aspirational statements about the Northwestern program.

“So you’re not leaving?” Fitzgerald was asked. “There’s no chance you’d go or would you consider it?”

He again danced around the question before eventually saying he’ll stay at Northwestern as long as the school wants him. But he never said he wouldn’t talk to the Packers, which arguably leaves the door open for him to conclude that, if the Packers are willing to pay him big money and Northwestern won’t sufficiently sweeten the pot, Northwestern necessarily doesn’t want him.