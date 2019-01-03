Pete Carroll: Cowboys stadium is an “unusual place”

Getty Images

The Seahawks face the Cowboys on Saturday night in Arlington, Texas. For Seattle, which is 4-4 this year away from Seattle, that presents a challenge beyond not playing in one of the loudest venues in all of sports.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll addressed on Thursday the unique challenge of playing in the House That Jerry Built.

“I think their scoreboard may get in the way of the sound — bounces back at you or something, I don’t know,” Carroll told reporters. “It’s a real glitzy place, you know? When you come out of a football locker room ready to play football and you go into a night club — it’s kind of like we’re in the club, then wait a minute, you’ve got to play ball. Then you come back through the club and they’re all . . . anyways, it’s unusual. Then they’re right there with you too. Those people that are sitting behind us, I don’t know how they see the game. It doesn’t look like they care, they’re having such a good time. It’s an unusual place.”

Others have privately expressed to PFT respect for the extent to which the Cowboys use their unusual place to create legitimate but useful distractions, from noise to spotlights to the proximity of Cowboys fans to creating the feeling that they’re in something other than a football stadium getting ready to play a football game.