PFT’s 2018 Awards

Getty Images

The regular season is in the books, the playoffs are set to begin and PFT has put together our awards for the 2018 season.

The official awards aren’t set to be revealed until the week of the Super Bowl in Atlanta, but we rolled our awards as we do every year right after the conclusion of the regular season.

Each award has a post detailing our selections and runners-up for the awards:

Offensive rookie of the year: Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. (Runners-up: Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Colts guard Quenton Nelson, Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.)

Defensive rookie of the year: Colts linebacker Darius Leonard. (Runners-up: Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb, Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, Browns cornerback Denzel Ward, Chargers safety Derwin James.)

Special-teams rookie of the year: Chargers kicker Michael Badgley. (Runner-up: Seahawks punter Michael Dickson.)

Offensive player of the year: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. (Runner-up: Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.)

Defensive player of the year: Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. (Runners-up: Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, Bears linebacker Khalil Mack.)

Special-team player of the year: Jets returner Andre Roberts. (Runners-up: Rams linebacker Cory Littleton, Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn and Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas.)

Assistant coaches of the year: Browns offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens & Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. (Runners-up: Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator Kris Richard, Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban,)

Coach of the year: Bears coach Matt Nagy. (Runners-up: Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, Saints coach Sean Payton, Ravens coach John Harbaugh.)

Comeback player of the year: Colts quarterback Andrew Luck. (Runners-up: Texans defensive end J.J. Watt.)

Executive of the year: Colts G.M. Chris Ballard. (Runners-up: Chargers G.M. Tom Telesco, Bears G.M. Ryan Pace.)

MVP: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. (Runners-up: Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.)