PFT’s wild card picks

Posted by Mike Florio on January 3, 2019, 12:38 PM EST
After securing a convincing victory in the regular-season picks contest for the first time in awhile, it’s time to reset the records to 0-0 and have at it, again.

MDS and I will pick every postseason game (except the Pro Bowl), and it could be a wild wild-card weekend. We disagree on three of the four games.

For the picks and our explanations, keep reading. For our picks against the spread, keep watching.

Colts at Texans

MDS’s take: The Texans’ outstanding run defense is going to make the Colts a one-dimensional offense. Ordinarily, they wouldn’t mind that because they’re confident in Andrew Luck and the offensive line’s ability to protect him. But the Texans’ defense has pass rushers like J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus who can tee off on Luck. I believe the Houston defense can keep Indianapolis in check, and Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins can make enough big plays to give the Texans the win.

MDS’s pick: Texans 24, Colts 16.

Florio’s take: It’s round three in the AFC South, with the Texans winning an overtime thriller in Indy and the Colts returning the favor in Houston. The Colts may return the favor again, thanks to an offensive line that can hold the Houston defensive line long enough to give Andrew Luck time to find open receivers. It won’t be easy; Deshaun Watson has a history of stepping up in big spots, and the Texans are the division champions. But the Colts, after starting 1-5, have won nine of 10. Make that 10 of 11. Possibly en route to 11 of 12.

Florio’s pick: Colts 23, Texans 20.

Seahawks at Cowboys

MDS’s take: Although the Cowboys’ offense got better after the Amari Cooper trade, I think Dallas has to be a little worried about its ability to move the ball against the Seattle defense. I also think the Seahawks’ run-first offense is going to be able to protect an early lead. I like Seattle to pull off the road upset.

MDS’s pick: Seahawks 20, Cowboys 17.

Florio’s take: The Cowboys play better at home, and so do the Seahawks. Advantage home team, especially since the No. 5 seed is 4-4 away from the raucous, earthquake-inducing sounds of the Twelves. Dallas dismantled the Saints in Texas, and the Cowboys formula should work against a team with a very similar approach. The wild card could be Cowboys defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Kris Richard, who was fired by the Seahawks after 2017 — and who knows them well.

Florio’s pick: Cowboys 20, Seahawks 16.

Chargers at Ravens

MDS’s take: This is the most intriguing of the weekend’s four games to me because I’m curious to see how Lamar Jackson fares in his first playoff game, and against a Chargers defense that has already faced him once and may be more prepared for the unique skill set he brings to the table. Although I’d pick the Chargers on a neutral field, I think Jackson will control lead a ball-control offense and the Ravens’ defense will benefit from the home crowd as Baltimore wins a low-scoring game.

MDS’s pick: Ravens 14, Chargers 13.

Florio’s take: The Ravens won round one only two weeks ago in L.A., in a game that could have gone either way. The rematch happens in Baltimore, with the Chargers getting an extra-early kickoff time and their eighth game of the year outside of L.A. But they’re undefeated away from the StubHub Center (5-3) and the Coliseum (0-1), and they’ve had the benefit of facing the Lamar Jackson offense. In a game that could go either way, I’m sticking with the home team. Simple reasoning for that: The Ravens were my preseason pick to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. Now that they made it to the playoffs, I can’t pick against them.

Florio’s pick: Ravens 24, Chargers 23.

Eagles at Bears

MDS’s take: If Nick Foles can go to Chicago and beat the best defense in the NFL, it will raise questions about whether the Eagles should really give the starting job back to Carson Wentz next season. But I think Foles will fall short, as the Bears’ defense is too good, and Matt Nagy will have some new wrinkles on offense.

MDS’s pick: Bears 20, Eagles 17.

Florio’s take: The Eagles struggled to find something that would truly galvanize them this season, and they finally did. Another December injury to Carson Wentz sparked another string of stellar performances by quarterback Nick Foles, leading the defending Super Bowl champions back to the playoffs after we’d all left them for dead. Next up, the Bears. And, once again, the Eagles are being doubted, overlooked. But Foles is battle tested in single elimination games, and Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky isn’t. Remember the Sunday night game against the Rams? Trubisky was shaky, and the Bears scored only 15 points. That won’t be enough against a team that has nothing to lose, because for the second straight postseason most people assume they will. This time around, if I’m going to be wrong it’s not going to happen because I doubted Foles and the Eagle, again.

Florio’s pick: Eagles 17, Bears 15.

27 responses to “PFT’s wild card picks

  1. Nick Foles’ numbers over the last three weeks:

    962 passing yards (1st in the league)
    77% completion (1st)
    8.5 YPA (1st)
    8.0 Net yards/pass play (1st)

    Yes, I would go with BDN and the Eagles.

  2. If the Texans keep playing invisible man pass protection, then Indy takes the wild card game. If they fall into a hole early, Indy wins. The Texans don’t play as well coming from behind because it neutralizes their run game and although Watson can make plays with his legs, the pocket will be constantly collapsing. I like the Texans, but I think Indy steals it.

    Cowboys and Seahawks should be good. If Seattle establishes the run early (and often) and Wilson has a steady game, then they should win. The COwboys though, have come alive with Amari Cooper/Zeke Elliot combo and need Dak to show poise in the pocket and connect.

    Good games this weekend overall.

  4. Until somebody can actually stop the Ravens’ rushing attack, there’s really no reason to expect otherwise. The Ravens rushed for “only” 159 yards in that game, their fewest with Lamar at QB by a fairly wide margin and they still won.

    Ravens advance, hopefully to face the Patriots (assuming the Colts beat the Texans, which I expect they will).

    Ravens 23
    Chargers 19

  6. Mistake to be drinking the Eagles kool-aid. No way they go into Chicago and beat that defense. Foles is banged up, and let’s not put him in Canton just yet. Average QB not enough to win this playoff game on the road. Don’t know how good Mitch is either, but if he can just be a game manager and not turn the ball over, the D will carry them. Bears win by 10.

  9. Colts beat the Texans, Ravens beat the Chargers…..

    The AFC divisional round is going to feature sequels to legendary playoff games.

  10. The best scenario for the Patriots is the Chargers beating the Ravens and the Texans beating the Colts. Then, the Patriots will get to play the Texans in New England and the Chargers could potentially beat the Chiefs again at Arrowhead. The Chiefs’ 28th ranked scoring defense is still holding them back.

  11. The Eagles are supposedly the “hottest team in the NFL” right now, finishing with a record of 9-7.

    The Bears have won 9 of their last 10 games.

    Bears win comfortably.

  15. The Bears defense is going to be too much to handle for Foles and the Eagles, especially if Eddie Jackson plays. If he doesn’t, that could leave a door open for the Eagles to try and squeak by, but even still, that is going to be very difficult against that strong unit the Bears field. Bears 28, Eagles 17.

  16. Eagles – Bears game will be the best of the weekend.

    – SB Champs vs upstart Bears
    – Andy Reid coaching tree in full bloom with Pederson and Nagy
    – Welcome home Alshon (and enjoy the turf)!
    – Long vs Long
    – Foles vs Bears D
    – Trubisky in 1st playoff game
    – Weather not a factor for either team

    Game On and Bear Down!

  17. chumpley says:
    January 3, 2019 at 12:43 pm
    Nick Foles’ numbers over the last three weeks:
    962 passing yards (1st in the league), 77% completion (1st), 8.5 YPA (1st), 8.0 Net yards/pass play (1st). Yes, I would go with BDN and the Eagles.
    —————-
    He’s also got 3 ints and 2 fumbles to almost negate the 6 TDs in those games. Those games were all shoot-outs and Redskins never even showed up, skewing the stats.

  18. trubiskyisworsethanCutlerandwillalwaysbeinjured....I trolled you so much you changed your display name to mine. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. says:

    Trubisky gets exposed again this weekend. He can’t throw the deep pass to exploit the Eagles banged up secondary.

  19. Do the Texans have more than one receiver left? If they can run the ball, they win. If not, Watson takes another beating and the Colts move on.

    Potential for some great games this weekend.

  20. You got some good drugs if you think that average offence and horrible defense will beat the Bears. Bears 27 Eagles 10.

  21. “The Eagles struggled to find something that would truly galvanize them this season, and they finally did. Another December injury to Carson Wentz sparked another string of stellar performances by quarterback Nick Foles, leading the defending Super Bowl champions back to the playoffs after we’d all left them for dead”

    Indeed. And somewhere Carson Wentz is quietly seething…

  24. Maybe Florio will post this but: when has Florio ever been a prognosticator? We know he has always hated the Bears. So why would he pick them?

  25. icehole1 says:
    January 3, 2019 at 12:46 pm
    Mistake to be drinking the Eagles kool-aid. No way they go into Chicago and beat that defense. Foles is banged up, and let’s not put him in Canton just yet.

    ———

    First, great screen name. Second, Foles IS in Canton already. I think people saying “no way” are delusional. The Eagles are on fire, as is Foles. Alshon is motivated. They are playing with house money and have that ski mask vibe. Certainly could lose, but I’d be pretty worried if I was a Bears fan.

  26. streetyson says:
    January 3, 2019 at 1:09 pm
    chumpley says:.
    —————-
    He’s also got 3 ints and 2 fumbles to almost negate the 6 TDs in those games. Those games were all shoot-outs and Redskins never even showed up, skewing the stats.

    ——–

    Dude. 3 picks and two fumbles in that many attempts doesn’t come close to negating 6 TD’s, his completion %, YPA, and clutch big throws. Note does it negate what his presence has clearly meant to the team.

  27. The Eagles needed 30+ points in two out of the last three games to win. They played a buttery soft Rams defense and a decimated Redskins team. I’ll give them credit on the win over the Texans, but they haven’t faced a defense like the Bears. They’ll be in Chicago, against an elite defense. Trubisky was rusty in his struggle against the Rams. He’s been better since. I love that people are doubting the Bears. It’ll make victory that much sweeter.

