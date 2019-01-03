Report: 49ers interested in Ryan Grigson for front office position

Getty Images

Ryan Grigson has bounced around since the Colts fired him after the 2016 season. He was with the Browns as a senior personnel executive before joining the Seahawks as a consultant this season.

Now comes word that the 49ers are interested in Grigson for a front office job, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

It remains unknown what Grigson’s job title would be.

The Colts were 49-31 in Grigson’s five years as General Manager, with three playoff trips.

He previously worked for the Eagles as director of player personnel.