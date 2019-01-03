Report: Josh McDaniels said no to Bengals interview

Getty Images

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels waited a long time before telling the Colts no last year, but he didn’t take the same approach when it came to the Bengals’ head coaching position.

The Bengals were one of two teams to request interviews with McDaniels for their head coaching vacancies this week, but Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that McDaniels has told the team he’s not interested in being a candidate to replace Marvin Lewis.

McDaniels is set to interview with the Packers on Friday. As of this point, that’s the only interview on tap for him and any other team that might want to talk to him will have to move quickly or wait at least a couple of weeks for the opportunity.

The Bengals have interviews lined up with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor and former Bengals head coach Vance Joseph. They have also met with or are expected to meet with current assistants Hue Jackson, Bill Lazor and Darrin Simmons.