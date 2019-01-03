Report: Ryan Grigson to meet with Raiders about front office role

AP

Former Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson is apparently getting interest from both Bay Area teams about a role in their front offices.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Grigson is scheduled to meet with the Oakland Raiders about joining Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock’s personnel staff.

The San Francisco 49ers also reportedly have interest in Grigson, who is currently serving as a consultant for the Seattle Seahawks. He spent 2017 as a senior personnel executive for the Cleveland Browns.

Grigson was the G.M. of the Colts from 2012-16 and the team compiled a 49-31 record over that span. However, outside of the drafting of Andrew Luck, the Colts had several misfires on the personnel front that led the Colts to make a change following the 2016 season.