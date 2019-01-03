Report: Tannenbaum’s reassignment is actually an exit

Getty Images

When the news emerged on Monday that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross had reassigned V.P. of football operations Mike Tannenbaum to a non-football position, some league insiders wondered whether he’d become one of those non-football football guys who have influence without accountability.

That’s not the case.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that Tannenbaum has essentially been fired, but with more of a face-saving exit.

“He will not be working for the team again,” Salguero writes. “By the time the draft comes in April, it will be obvious he is no longer with the organization.”

Ross will pay Tannenbaum for the next two years, the remaining duration of his contract. But Tannenbaum, a former G.M. of the Jets, will move on.