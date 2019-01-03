Robbie Gould kicks way to NFC special teams player of the month

Getty Images

December wrapped up the 14th season of 49ers kicker Robbie Gould‘s career, but the veteran didn’t show any signs of slowing down.

Gould made all 11 field goals and all seven extra points he tried for the Niners over their final five games of the season. That run included an overtime field goal that beat the Seahawks and gave the 49ers their only two-game winning streak of the season.

Gould was named the NFC special teams player of the month on Thursday in recognition of that effort.

Gould made over 97 percent of his field goals to lead the league this season and ranks behind only Justin Tucker when it comes to all-time field goal percentage.