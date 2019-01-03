Special teams coach Danny Crossman out in Buffalo

Posted by Josh Alper on January 3, 2019, 3:41 PM EST
Getty Images

The Bills have made another change to their coaching staff.

The team parted ways with offensive line coach Juan Castillo and wide receivers coach Terry Robiskie earlier this week and Thursday brought multiple reports that they have done the same with special teams coach Danny Crossman.

Crossman joined the Bills in 2013, so Sean McDermott is the third (or fourth, if you count Anthony Lynn’s one game as interim head coach) head coach he worked under in Buffalo. The Bills shuffled through three punters and a variety of returners without finding much success and kicker Stephen Hauschka had a rough close to the season after getting hurt against the Jets in Week 14.

Crossman also spent time with the Lions and Panthers before coming to Buffalo.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Special teams coach Danny Crossman out in Buffalo

  1. Finally….they we’re terrible….it’s been a long time since we had some of the best special teams units in the game…….

  2. Good! Bills’ special teams were nothing special under this guy. Very important part of the game.

  3. About time! Castillo and Robiskie both were dealt tough situations with very little talent, but Crossman’s schemes were bad and his players poorly prepared. Hopefully they some good assistants to help move the team forward.

  4. The team parted ways with offensive line coach Juan Castillo and running backs coach Terry Robiskie earlier this week………..Actually just a correction Robiskie was the WR coach not the RB coach, but good move on this firing, they were really bad on special teams this year.

  5. ‘Crossman joined the Bills in 2013, so Sean McDermott is the third (or fourth, if you count Anthony Lynn’s one game as interim head coach) head coach he worked under in Buffalo.”
    _________________

    That says it all right there. No continuity in coaching. Throw in the fact they’re painfully short on talent in crucial places like the offensive line and it’s no wonder they’re struggling.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!