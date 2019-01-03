Special teams coach Danny Crossman out in Buffalo

Getty Images

The Bills have made another change to their coaching staff.

The team parted ways with offensive line coach Juan Castillo and wide receivers coach Terry Robiskie earlier this week and Thursday brought multiple reports that they have done the same with special teams coach Danny Crossman.

Crossman joined the Bills in 2013, so Sean McDermott is the third (or fourth, if you count Anthony Lynn’s one game as interim head coach) head coach he worked under in Buffalo. The Bills shuffled through three punters and a variety of returners without finding much success and kicker Stephen Hauschka had a rough close to the season after getting hurt against the Jets in Week 14.

Crossman also spent time with the Lions and Panthers before coming to Buffalo.