T.Y. Hilton is questionable

Getty Images

The Colts list receiver T.Y. Hilton as questionable with an ankle injury.

It’s pretty much a given that Hilton will play. He has spent much of the season on the injury report but has missed only two games.

Hilton has 76 receptions for 1,445 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 career games against the Texans. Julio Jones is the only active receiver with bigger numbers against a single team, with 102 catches for 1,695 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games against the Buccaneers.

The Colts ruled out receiver Ryan Grant (toe) and defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (knee). Safety J.J. Wilcox (ankle) is doubtful.

Safety Clayton Geathers (knee), defensive end Jabaal Sheard (knee) and receiver Dontrelle Inman (shoulder/finger) are questionable.

The Texans head into the game as healthy as a team can be this time of year with only running back Buddy Howell (hamstring) and receiver Keke Coutee (hamstring) questionable.

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) exited the injury report, while J.J. Watt (elbow/knee) remain limited in practice but does not have a status.