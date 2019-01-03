Taylor Heinicke recovering from surgery

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Taylor Heinicke had to leave his first NFL start with a left elbow injury, but he returned to finish out the game before learning that the injury would lead the team to place him on injured reserve before Week 17.

Heinicke’s path has now led him to the operating room. Heinicke posted a picture of himself with the caption “successful surgery” on Thursday.

Joe Person of The Athletic reports that the surgery was to repair a partially torn triceps.

Heinicke was 33-of-53 for 274 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions in the Week 16 loss to the Falcons. He joins Kyle Allen as backup options on the Panthers roster heading into the offseason.