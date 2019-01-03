Ted Ginn says he’s “back to normal”

Getty Images

Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn got a week off, after his lengthy absence during the regular season.

But he said he’s physically fine, and ready for the playoffs.

The veteran wideout was on injured reserve for two months because of a knee problem, and once activated, he came back to play in Week 16. The Saints parked him in the finale (along with quarterback Drew Brees and running back Alvin Kamara), but he said it wasn’t because of any setback.

“Physically, I’m fine,” Ginn said, via Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “I’m back to normal.”

Ginn was listed on the Week 17 injury report as being limited in practice, but he worked normally Wednesday and said he’d be ready for the divisional round game.

Ginn was able to knock the rust off in the Week 16 win over the Steelers, catching five passes for 74 yards. That was important, since he played just five games in the regular season.