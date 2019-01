Getty Images

Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn was perfect down the stretch, and was rewarded for it.

Fairbairn was named AFC special teams player of the month, after going a clean 13-of-13 on field goals in December.

He also hit all 12 of his extra points for the playoff-bound Texans.

Big numbers aren’t new for him, as Fairbairn leads the league in scoring this year (150 points), and for the season he’s 37-of-42 on field goals (88.1 percent).