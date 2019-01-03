Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills coach Juan Castillo “hurt” by his firing.

Dolphins players are stumping for special teams coach Darren Rizzi.

Patriots QB Tom Brady missed out on the performance bonuses in his contract.

The Jets took their show on the road to interview coaching candidates.

The Ravens are getting healthy in time for Sunday’s playoff game.

The Bengals are interviewing Hue Jackson (and the first question should be: “So, … how did things go in your last job?”)

Taking a look at the Browns’ LB position heading into 2019.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was vague about RB Le'Veon Bell‘s future.

Texans S Tyrann Mathieu thinks he did the right thing coming to Houston.

Colts assistant coaches are in demand, but focused on the playoffs.

The Jaguars aren’t getting any favors from their schedule next season.

Retiring Titans OLB Brian Orakpo is ready to be a dad on a full-time basis.

The Broncos coaching opening isn’t that attractive at the moment (perhaps because of, rather than despite John Elway).

Chiefs LB Justin Houston fired up his teammates with a postgame speech to send them into the playoffs.

Chargers rookie S Derwin James brings an “energy” to the team on and off the field.

The Raiders ought to be able to find a difference-maker with the fourth overall pick.

The Cowboys were thinking about the future when trading for WR Amari Cooper, not necessarily the present.

Giants G.M. Dave Gettleman expressed confidence in coach Pat Shurmur.

Eagles DT Fletcher Cox pushed CB Rasul Douglas to get better.

Washington has plenty of questions, beginning at QB and extending to some stars like CB Josh Norman.

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky steps into the glare of his first playoff spotlight.

The pressure is on Lions coach Matt Patricia now that he’s fired Jim Bob Cooter.

The Packers don’t have a template for their coaching candidates.

The Vikings kept their practice squad guys with future contracts.

Former Falcons coordinator Dirk Koetter will interview for his old job this weekend.

Panthers LT Matt Kalil hoping to be healthy and try again next year.

Saints DE Alex Okafor “blessed and grateful” for the bonus he got, despite falling short of limit.

The Buccaneers have been suggested as potential destination for RB Le’Veon Bell.

Cardinals rookies know they’re about to start over again.

Rams coach Sean McVay’s speaking his own language.

49ers LT Joe Staley hopes training camp is a humbling experience.

The Seahawks’ special teams asked for extra time to fix last week’s problems.