Todd Gurley “feeling better . . . feeling good” this week

Todd Gurley hasn’t played since Dec. 16, so the Rams star running back has spent the week “just trying to get my cardio back.”

Gurley missed the past two games with left knee inflammation.

“I’m feeling better. I’m feeling good this week,” Gurley said, via Myles Simmons of the team website. “Just trying to be on the field next week.”

Coach Sean McVay said earlier this week that he would be “very, very surprised” if Gurley didn’t play in the divisional round next week. Gurley expects to return after spending hours rehabbing with assistant athletic trainer Byron Cunningham.

“I’ve been able to do a lot more this week, and it’s been reacting pretty good,” Gurley said.

Gurley hopes to practice next week.

“I definitely don’t want to just go straight into the game,” Gurley said.

Gurley scored 21 touchdowns, including 17 rushing, and finished with 1,251 rushing yards and 580 receiving yards in 14 games.

In the two games Gurley missed, C.J. Anderson rushed for 299 yards.

“Yeah, he’s done a great job. He’s came in and has been doing better than me, so he’s been killing it,” Gurley said. “. . .He’s been doing a great job. He’s been a Pro Bowler, a Super Bowl player, so he’s a great player, man.”