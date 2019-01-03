Tom Flores, Richard Seymour make Hall of Fame finalists list for first time

Getty Images

Coach Tom Flores and defensive lineman Richard Seymour are Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists for the first time. They made the list for the Class of 2019, along with three first-year eligible players.

The Hall of Fame announced the list of finalists Thursday night and to no ones surprise cornerback Champ Bailey, tight end Tony Gonzalez and safety Ed Reed could become first-ballot Hall of Famers.

The 48 selectors will elect the Class of 2019 on Selection Saturday in Atlanta the day before Super Bowl LIII. The 15 modern-era candidates came from an original list of 103 nominees that was reduced to 25 semifinalists.

The seniors committee elected safety Johnny Robinson as its finalist for the ballot, and Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and former Cowboys vice president of player personnel Gil Brandt are the contributors candidates.

Here are the 15 modern-era candidates for the Class of 2019:

• Steve Atwater, Safety – 1989-1998 Denver Broncos, 1999 New York Jets

• Champ Bailey, Cornerback – 1999-2003 Washington Redskins, 2004-2013 Denver Broncos

• Tony Boselli, Tackle – 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars

• Isaac Bruce, Wide Receiver – 1994-2007 Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, 2008-09 San Francisco 49ers

• Don Coryell, Coach – 1973-77 St. Louis Cardinals, 1978-1986 San Diego Chargers

• Alan Faneca, Guard – 1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals

• Tom Flores, Coach – 1979-1987 Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders, 1992-94 Seattle Seahawks

• Tony Gonzalez, Tight End – 1997-2008 Kansas City Chiefs, 2009-2013 Atlanta Falcons

• Steve Hutchinson, Guard – 2001-05 Seattle Seahawks, 2006-2011 Minnesota Vikings,

2012 Tennessee Titans

• Edgerrin James, Running Back – 1999-2005 Indianapolis Colts, 2006-08 Arizona Cardinals,

2009 Seattle Seahawks

• Ty Law, Cornerback – 1995-2004 New England Patriots, 2005, 2008 New York Jets,

2006-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2009 Denver Broncos

• John Lynch, Free Safety – 1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos

• Kevin Mawae, Center – 1994-97 Seattle Seahawks, 1998-2005 New York Jets, 2006-09 Tennessee Titans

• Ed Reed, Safety – 2002-2012 Baltimore Ravens, 2013 Houston Texans, 2013 New York Jets

• Richard Seymour, Defensive End/Defensive Tackle – 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders