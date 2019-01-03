Tremaine Edmunds named defensive rookie of the month

Getty Images

The Bills are excited about the progress of their first-round picks this year, plural.

While quarterback Josh Allen‘s season was interrupted by injury, they’re also encouraged by the way Tremaine Edmunds finished the season.

The linebacker was named AFC defensive rookie of the month, after registering 43 tackles, two interceptions, four pass breakups and a sack in December.

The responsibilities of playing middle linebacker are big for any player, but seeing a rookie flourish the way Edmunds has helps the Bills go into the offseason on a positive note.