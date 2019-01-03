Vic Fangio says he’s done “zero” work to prepare for HC interviews

AP

Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has interviews for the head coaching vacancies in Denver and Miami slated for Monday, but he said Thursday that those meetings aren’t taking up much space in his head.

Fangio told reporters that he’s done “zero” to prepare for those interviews because he’s focused on facing the Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

“Maybe that’s why I’m here,” Fangio said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “I don’t know. I have enough on my plate coaching these guys and the other things than … [I’ll] deal with it as they come up.”

Head coach Matt Nagy was in a similar position to Fangio at this time last year and said that it’s not easy to keep your focus on the team “because you’re talking about a big-time opportunity.” Nagy added that he’d thought about his interview plans “months, or a year, or years prior” to actually sitting down with teams and that approach obviously worked out for him.

Fangio didn’t say if he’s done such work in the past, but he’s interviewed for plenty of jobs over 30-plus years as a football coach so however he’s handled these situations has worked out for him in the past.