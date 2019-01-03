Vikings looking at “all kind of options” at offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski interviewed for the Browns head coaching job on Thursday and he’s going to be out of contract next week, so the Vikings may be looking for a new coach to fill that position for the second time in as many years.

Head coach Mike Zimmer was asked about the team’s plans at his press conference on Thursday. There’s a report that former Browns head coach Hue Jackson could be a possibility, which Zimmer didn’t address directly but he did confirm that the team is looking at a variety of things.

“I’m looking at all kind of options there. We are sitting down, and again, we are evaluating everything. I think Kevin is a really good football coach. Very smart guy. I thought he did a good job for the three weeks that we were in a tough situation that we had to do. It’s fair to the organization to myself, to the fans, that we look at everybody.”

Zimmer was asked about what he learned from going through the process of hiring an offensive coordinator last year in light of firing John DeFilippo with three games left to go in the season. Zimmer said he thought he didn’t ask “enough questions as far as what we were trying to get done” and that he hopes to do a better job this time.

Zimmer’s hope is shared by many in Minnesota and we’ll see what direction things go in the coming weeks.