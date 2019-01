Getty Images

The Vikings are in search of an offensive coordinator, but they hope to keep their special teams coach.

Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports that the Vikings are working to re-sign Mike Priefer to a new deal. Priefer’s contract expires at the end of the league year.

The Vikings also are lining up a list of potential replacements if they can’t keep Priefer.

Priefer has held the job since 2011.

He previously worked for the Broncos, Chiefs, Giants and Jaguars.