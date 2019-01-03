Will Dolphins call Ravens about John Harbaugh?

Posted by Mike Florio on January 3, 2019, 9:45 AM EST
Getty Images

The question in the title of this item presumes that the call from the Dolphins to the Ravens hasn’t already been made. There’s a good chance it has, through back channels and intermediaries.

And the question that would be posed to the Ravens is a simple one: What will it take to get John Harbaugh a year before he can walk away without any compensation?

Per a league source, it’s believed that the Dolphins will formally make the call to the Ravens regarding that question, if the Dolphins know in advance that the Ravens won’t ask for too much.

How much is too much? Some think the Ravens would want two first-round picks. Others think the Ravens would be more reasonable than that.

The changes to the Miami front office, with V.P. of football operations Mike Tannenbaum reassigned and Chris Grier made the G.M. and given the keys to the football operation, are being interpreted by some as a move aimed at creating a structure that will attract Harbaugh. Yes, giving him full control over the team would have been even more attractive, but he’s never had that in Baltimore and isn’t going to get it. But Grier has a team-first, no-ego approach that could make him a good partner for a guy like Harbaugh.

So it ultimately comes down to how much the Ravens will offer Harbaugh, how much the Dolphins would offer Harbaugh, and how much the Ravens would want for a guy who can coach out his contract and go anywhere he wants after one more season.

One very real factor in all of this becomes whether and to what extent the Ravens survive and advance in the postseason. With each passing week, it will become harder for the Ravens to let Harbaugh leave, and harder for the Dolphins to keep waiting.

For now, though, it’s a very real possibility.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Will Dolphins call Ravens about John Harbaugh?

  1. Harbs and Flacco are a package deal. who wants them the most, Broncos or Dolphins? do the Ravens want them in the AFC?

  3. John Harbaugh doesn’t have the same ego as his brother and he likes Baltimore. His daughter is committed to Notre Dame for lacrosse and he wants to be close to see her play. I believe he will sign a new, large deal and stay with the Ravens another 3-5 years. He and DeCosta get along and the organization believes in continuity.

  4. John Harbaugh? Really?

    Wake me when Green Bay dangles one of their first round picks in front of the Saints for Sean Payton.

  5. Hardball is the only person that knows what is what. Ravens would be absolutely stupid to trade Hardball UNLESS he wanted to leave to begin with. I don’t see that to be the case but again, only Hardball is the person that knows what is what.

  7. Will be interesting to see if he and Flacco go to the same place. If I was Flacco I’d want a fresh start

  9. markhiggs says:

    January 3, 2019 at 9:53 am
    Will it even matter? Jimmy Johnson, Nick Saban, Bill Parcells, Nothing

    It’s all about the QB Miami has not had a Franchise QB since Marino things would of been a lot different if Saban signed Brees rather than Culpepper or if Parcells takes Matt Ryan vs Jake Long. Since Marino 35 years has gone bye and the Dolphins picked 1 QB in the first round Tannehill and have been through 21 starting QBS.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!