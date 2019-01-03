Xavier Su’a-Filo doubtful for Cowboys, J.R. Sweezy questionable for Seahawks

Getty Images

The starting left guard for both of the NFC teams playing in Saturday night’s Wild Card game appears on the final injury report before kickoff.

Cowboys left guard Xavier Su'a-Filo is listed as doubtful because of an ankle injury that kept him from practicing all week. Rookie Connor Williams started in place of right guard Zack Martin last week and would likely flip to the other side if Su’a-Filo doesn’t make some rapid progress.

Seahawks left guard J.R. Sweezy‘s chances of playing look better. Sweezy is listed as questionable with a foot injury and head coach Pete Carroll said earlier this week that he’d be a game-time decision. Right guard D.J. Fluker, who has missed three of the last four games, avoided an injury designation.

Cornerback Shaquill Griffin (ankle), left tackle Duane Brown (knee) and safety Bradley McDougald (knee) did the same despite missing practice Tuesday and Wednesday. The team’s practice report from Thursday was not in at the time they issued injury designations.

Fullback Tre Madden (hamstring) is doubtful for Seattle while the Cowboys have ruled out defensive lineman David Irving (ankle) for the 10th straight game. Wide receiver Tavon Austin and safety Darian Thompson are both questionable to play for the Cowboys due to groin injuries.