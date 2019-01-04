2018 playoff picks

Getty Images

Before the regular season started, the PFT writers made their projections/wild-ass guesses at the 12 playoff teams and the ultimate progression of the postseason, through the Super Bowl.

Now that the postseason has begun, here are our projections/predictions/wild-ass guesses as to how the next 11 games will play out — including a set of predictions from the eventual heir to the PFT throne. (But hopefully not for 30 years or so.)

MDS: Texans over Colts; Ravens over Chargers; Seahawks over Cowboys; Bears over Eagles. . . . Chiefs over Ravens; Patriots over Texans; Bears over Rams; Saints over Seahawks. . . . Saints over Bears; Chiefs over Patriots. Super Bowl: Chiefs over Saints.

Darin Gantt: Colts over Texans; Ravens over Chargers; Seahawks over Cowboys; Bears over Eagles. . . . Chiefs over Colts; Patriots over Ravens; Bears over Rams; Saints over Seahawks. . . . Saints over Bears; Patriots over Chiefs. Super Bowl: Saints over Patriots.

Charean Williams: Texans over Colts; Ravens over Chargers; Cowboys over Seahawks; Bears over Eagles. . . . Ravens over Chiefs; Patriots over Texans; Bears over Rams; Saints over Cowboys. . . . Ravens over Patriots; Saints over Bears. Super Bowl: Saints over Ravens.

Josh Alper: Texans over Colts, Chargers over Ravens; Cowboys over Seahawks; Eagles over Bears. . . . Chargers over Chiefs; Patriots over Texans; Saints over Eagles; Rams over Cowboys. . . . Patriots over Chargers; Saints over Rams. Super Bowl: Saints over Patriots.

Curtis Crabtree: Colts over Texans; Chargers over Ravens; Seahawks over Cowboys; Bears over Eagles. . . . Chiefs over Colts; Chargers over Patriots; Saints over Seahawks; Bears over Rams. . . . Chiefs over Chargers; Saints over Bears. Super Bowl: Saints over Chiefs.

Florio Jr.: Texans over Colts; Chargers over Ravens; Seahawks over Cowboys; Bears over Eagles. . . . Chargers over Chiefs; Patriots over Texans; Saints over Seahawks; Bears over Rams. . . . Chargers over Patriots; Bears over Saints. Super Bowl: Chargers over Bears.

Florio: Colts over Texans; Ravens over Chargers; Cowboys over Seahawks; Eagles over Bears. . . . Chiefs over Colts; Patriots over Ravens; Saints over Eagles; Cowboys over Rams. . . . Patriots over Chiefs; Saints over Cowboys. Super Bowl: Patriots over Saints.