49ers fire their strength and conditioning coach

Getty Images

It’s hard to blame the strength coach for a torn ACL, but the 49ers have made a change.

According to Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area, the 49ers have fired head strength and conditioning coach Ray Wright, and plan to restructure the department.

The 49ers placed 17 players on injured reserve this year and 24 last year, so maybe they think changing staff will change their luck.

“It’s been too big of a deal for two years,” Shanahan said earlier this week. “Injuries are pretty random, but it’s also affected us huge. So that’s something that we definitely have to sit back and really look at it from all angles and put a lot of time into. Just try to find a better perspective at it.”

Wright worked with Shanahan in Houston and Washington, and came west with him, but they’re making a change now.