Aaron Donald is the only unanimous All-Pro

Only one player in the NFL was named on the All-Pro ballots of all 50 voters.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald gets the unique status this year of being a unanimous All-Pro. All 50 voters listed Donald on their ballots.

There were 11 other players who appeared on at least 30 ballots. They were:

49: Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner

46: Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins

45: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Jets kickoff returner Andre Roberts

43: Bears linebacker Khalil Mack

42: Texans defensive lineman JJ Watt (Watt received 32 votes as an edge rusher and 10 votes as an interior lineman)

40: Bears safety Eddie Jackson (Jackson received 37 votes as a safety and three votes as a fifth defensive back)

34: Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill (Hill received 22 votes as a flex, six votes as a receiver and six votes as a special teamer. It is unknown whether any voters chose him on both offense and special teams.)

33: Seahawks linebacker Luke Kuechly

31: Colts guard Quenton Nelson, Colts linebacker Darius Leonard

Hill’s total is a strange one, as the six voters who chose him as a special teamer apparently didn’t notice that he barely played on special teams in 2018.