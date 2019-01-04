All-Pro voting points to Patrick Mahomes for MVP

Getty Images

The same 50 media members who voted for the Associated Press All-Pro team also vote for the other AP awards. And the All-Pro voting points strongly toward the man who will become the 2018 MVP.

That man is Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs quarterback received 45 of the 50 votes at the quarterback position, with only five voting for Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Given the reality that in most years the award goes to a quarterback, given that the Chiefs and the Saints earned the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences, given that Mahomes threw for 50 touchdown passes and more than 5,000 yards, given that he put together a highlight reel in one season better than most quarterbacks compile for a full career, and given that Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald didn’t set the single-season sack record, it would be more than a shock at this point if Mahomes isn’t named the MVP the night before the Super Bowl.

So clear the spot on the shelf, Patrick. You’ll be putting the first of likely many MVP awards up there in 29 days.

Assuming you’re not otherwise getting ready to chase the only individual award better than regular-season MVP: Super Bowl MVP.