A&M center Erik McCoy declares for draft

Texas A&M center Erik McCoy has his degree and 39 career starts. That prompted his announcement that he will join three teammmates in forgoing his final season to enter the NFL draft.

“Arriving in College Station as a two-star recruit at 17 years of age in 2015, my goal was to earn a college degree and eventually pursue my dream of playing in the NFL. I can proudly say I fulfilled my goal as I graduated in December, and I would like to announce that I will be foregoing my redshirt senior season and entering the 2019 NFL draft,” McCoy wrote on social media.

McCoy, who redshirted as a true freshman in 2015, started all 39 of his career games at A&M, including 37 at center.

Tight end Jace Sternberger, linebacker Tyrel Dodson and running back Trayveon Williams are the other juniors leaving the Aggies for the NFL.