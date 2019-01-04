Antonio Brown left off All-Pro team

Getty Images

It would be easy to suggest that Antonio Brown missed out on All-Pro honors because of last week’s trantrum.

Or, you could look at the numbers.

The Steelers wideout did not make the list, despite leading the league in touchdown receptions. Of course, the other receivers named all put up better numbers in other categories.

The first-team picks were Saints wideout Michael Thomas (125 receptions for 1,405 yards and nine touchdowns) and DeAndre Hopkins of the Texans (115-1,572-11).

The second-team choices were Atlanta’s Julio Jones (113-1,677-8) and Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill (87-1,479-12).

Thomas led the league in receptions. Jones led the league in receiving yards. All four are still involved in the playoffs, as well.

Brown finished the year with 104 catches for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns. That’s ninth in the league in receptions and 11th in yards, and he was behind Steelers teammate (and team MVP JuJu Smith-Schuster 111-1,426-7) in both categories.

In terms of raw votes, Hopkins led the way, named on 46 of the 50 ballots. Thomas was next with 21, followed by Jones (17), Hill (6), Davante Adams (4), and then Brown and Adam Thielen (2). Mike Evans and Smith-Schuster each got a single vote.

Brown’s an amazing player, one of the best in the game. And if the Steelers decided to fold and trade him away this offseason, they’ll have teams lined up trying to acquire him. But it doesn’t necessarily require a conspiracy or a grudge to suggest he’s not one of this year’s top four players at his position.