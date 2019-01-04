Bears hope to have Eddie Jackson, but call him “game-time decision”

Getty Images

The Bears hope to have All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson on Sunday, but they don’t know if they will.

“He’ll be a game-time decision,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said Friday, via Larry Mayer of the team website. “He’s literally going to go right up to it. We’ll test him out, see how he is. He was able to get in there a little bit today and do some individual work and then jump in in the practice in certain spots.

“We’ll just continue talking to him, see where he’s at. But it’s literally going to go right up until game-time. If he’s good, let’s go; if not, then we won’t. We’re going to be smart with him.”

Jackson sprained his right ankle late in the Dec. 16 victory over the Packers while returning an interception. He returned to practice Thursday for the first time since then.

Jackson, who earned a questionable designation, could play Sunday despite not being 100 percent.

“There’s a chance of that,” Nagy said. “The hard part is where he’s at, and we’ve dealt with this before is just trying to see, ‘OK, if he’s ‘X’ percent, whatever that is, is that something that is smart for him, is that smart for the team?’

“Whatever decision we make, for that game-time decision, we’re going to have no regrets. So if he goes in and plays at ‘X’ percent, then that’s it. And if he doesn’t play, then that’s the decision we made. We’ve had that rule this whole time and I just think it’s going to be important to communicate with him and see where he’s at and just see up until that time how it’s going to be.”

Deon Bush replaced Jackson in the last two games.