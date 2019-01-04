Bengals to meet with two Rams assistants today

Getty Images

Many teams would like to emulate the Rams’ success on offense.

But this is the Bengals we’re talking about, so today’s interviews with Rams assistants Zac Taylor and Shane Waldron may be about double-dipping to make the cost of the plane ticket to Los Angeles a bit more palatable.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Bengals will meet with both Taylor and Waldron today.

Taylor, their 35-year-old quarterbacks coach, has also been linked to the Broncos and Cardinals searches.

Waldron, their 39-year-old tight ends coach and passing game coordinator, hasn’t cropped up publicly in connection with any other team. He’s a former Patriots football ops guy who followed Charlie Weis to Notre Dame in 2005, and has also worked in the UFL and at the University of Massachusetts before spending a year with Washington.