Bob Quinn: Lions aren’t trading Matthew Stafford

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has completed his tenth season with the team. There will be an eleventh.

In Friday’s 44-minute press conference, G.M. Bob Quinn said that Stafford won’t be traded.

“Matthew Stafford is our quarterback,” Quinn said. “He’ll be our quarterback here.”

He’ll definitely be the quarterback for 2019. His $13.5 million base salary for 2019 became fully guaranteed last March, as did his $5.5 million roster bonus.

Trading Stafford before June 1 would trigger a $30 million cap charge. Then there’s the question of how the team would replace him.