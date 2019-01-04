Brent Grimes says he wasn’t being paid to cover top receivers

Getty Images

Of the looming changes in Tampa, cornerback Brent Grimes undoubtedly will be one of them.

The 35-year-old defender opened up while appearing on his wife’s podcast, explaining what went wrong for him with the Bucs this year.

“We get to the Steelers and then they start asking me to follow people,” Grimes said via JoeBucsFan.com, regarding the Week Three Monday night game. And he regarded that as a slap in the face, because he believes that cornerbacks who follow the No. 1 receiver “earn $13 to $15 million.” (Grimes made $7 million for 2018.)

Grimes blames his performance for the full year on that one moment.

“That just f–ked up my whole vibe for the whole year to be completely honest,” Grimes said.

Ordinarily, honesty is preferred. But in this case, Grimes would have been better off keeping his candor to himself, if he hopes to extend his career by another season. Once a guy becomes part of a team, he should do what he’s asked to do by his coaches, and he should welcome any unexpected chances to compete as an opportunity, not a hassle.