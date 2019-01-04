Brian Flores to meet with Dolphins and Packers today

Getty Images

Patriots defensive coordinator (except without the title) Brian Flores has a busy weekend, taking advantage of the bye week to look for new work.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Flores will interview with the Dolphins and the Packers today, and will have two more tomorrow.

He had previously been reported to be meeting with the Broncos and Browns.

The 37-year-old Flores was the Patriots’ defensive play-caller, but never got the same title Matt Patricia had the year before for some reason. (Bill Belichick surely knows and had a master plan and the rest of us aren’t capable of understanding it).

The Patriots were seventh in scoring defense (21st in yards allowed), despite a lack of talent in the front seven. And because Patriots coordinators are always in high demand despite their spotty results eslewhere, Flores is a guy everyone wants to talk to this year.