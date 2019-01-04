Colts upgrade J.J. Wilcox to questionable

Getty Images

The injury news is generally good for the Colts this week, and it’s getting better.

The team just announced that safety J.J. Wilcox had been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for Saturday’s wild card game against the Texans.

Wilcox just signed on with the Colts in December, and has played in two games.

The Colts are hoping that safety Clayton Geathers is able to go after missing the last two games with a knee injury. He is also listed as questionable, though he practice this week.