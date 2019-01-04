Dan Campbell completes interview with Browns

Getty Images

The Browns announced they have completed an interview with Saints assistant coach Dan Campbell.

Campbell, the team’s assistant head coach/tight ends coach, was the fourth coach to interview for the vacancy. Browns interim coach Gregg Williams interviewed Tuesday, former NFL coach Jim Caldwell interviewed Wednesday and Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski interviewed Thursday.

Campbell joined Sean Payton’s staff in 2016 after 12 games as the Dolphins’ interim head coach in 2015.

He played tight end in the NFL for 11 seasons with the Giants, Cowboys, Lions and Saints.

Campbell began his coaching career with the Dolphins as an intern in 2010. The team promoted him to tight ends coach in 2011, and he stayed in that role until the Dolphins fired Joe Philbin four games into the 2015 season.