Dean Pees will return to Titans for another season

AP

Dean Pees informed the Titans he plans to return for the 2019 season, Jim Wyatt of the team website reports.

The Titans defensive coordinator had some health concerns that prompted questions about his future. The team wanted him back after its defense ranked third in the NFL in scoring defense and eighth in total defense.

Pees, 69, left the Titans’ Nov. 18 game against the Colts with a medical issue. He remained in an Indianapolis hospital overnight for tests.

But Pees coached in every game the rest of the season.

Pees joined the Titans after coaching with the Ravens and the Patriots, helping Baltimore win the Super Bowl XLVII title.

He has 46 years of coaching experience.