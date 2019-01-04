Dolphins conclude interview with Brian Flores

Getty Images

Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores has a busy schedule of interviews for head coaching positions on Friday and Saturday and he’s gotten the first of those meetings out of the way.

The Dolphins announced shortly before noon on Friday that they have completed their interview with Flores, who also took over many of the defensive coordinator responsibilities for the Patriots this season without a change in title.

Flores will now move on to an interview with the Packers. Saturday’s schedule is set to include interviews with the Broncos and Browns.

The Dolphins have either scheduled or requested interviews with Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak, Cowboys defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Kris Richard and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. They are also expected to interview their special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi.

If any of the teams that Flores speaks to over the next two days want to have another conversation with him, they will have to wait until the Patriots have been eliminated from the playoffs or until the week after the AFC title game.