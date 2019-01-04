Doug Pederson: Nick Foles getting better every day

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles moved up to a full practice workload on Thursday, which fits with the team’s expectation that his injured ribs would not keep him from playing against the Bears this weekend and head coach Doug Pederson offered another positive update on Friday.

Pederson said Foles looks like the “same ol’ Nick” while moving around in the pocket and said that there’s been consistent progress since Foles was knocked out of last Sunday’s game.

“Each day it gets better,” Pederson said at his press conference. “He’s doing everything he can, with treatment and rehab protocols we have him on and what he wants to do. Yeah, he’s feeling good. He threw yesterday. Did a nice job and we just have to keep — see where he’s at again today, but each day he’s getting better.”

The Eagles will release injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Bears later on Friday, but it appears Foles will not be on that list barring a major change in trajectory in the next few hours.