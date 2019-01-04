Dwayne Haskins moves closer to entering NFL draft

AP

Three days ago, Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins was 50-50 to enter the NFL draft. His chances of heading to the next level now seem stronger than a coin flip.

Per a league source, at least some Buckeyes teammates believe Haskins is leaving. PFT previously has reported that Haskins is indeed expected to leave college football.

The NFL’s draft advisory board gave Haskins a first-round projection. If that happens, he’ll be only the third Ohio State quarterback to become a first-round draft pick.

As MDS recently explained, there’s a chance Haskins could end up being the first overall pick. Depending on the draft stock of Nick Bosa, a pair of Ohio State players could end up being the first two selections.