Eagles rule four out, including Carson Wentz

Posted by Darin Gantt on January 4, 2019, 3:55 PM EST
Getty Images

The Eagles knew early on that Carson Wentz wasn’t nearly ready to come back, but now it’s official for another week.

Their quarterback who is dealing wih a stress fracture in his back is among the four players ruled out for Sunday’s wild card game against the Bears. Linebacker D.J. Alexander (hamstring), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring), and wide receiver Mike Wallace (ankle) were also declared out.

Quarterback Nick Foles practiced fully for the Eagles for the second straight day and isn’t listed on the final report, which should take care of any concerns about his status as he deals with a rib injury.

The Eagles listed four players as questionable: Defensive end Michael Bennett (foot), cornerback Avonte Maddox (oblique), tackle Jason Peters (quadricep), and guard Isaac Seumalo (chest).

Bennett and Seumalo practiced fully Friday, which should put them on the right side of 50-50.

15 responses to "Eagles rule four out, including Carson Wentz

  3. Nick Foles is an absolute blast to watch as a neutral fan. He has moments ( good for him because he has put with a lot) when he looks like one of the top purest passers ever and then can revert to looking like an arena league player the rest of the game. Fascinating

  5. Carson is a quality QB, but Foles is the guy Bear fans don’t want to see on Sunday – but see him they will. Best in the League at avoiding the sack, but that will be put to the test.

  sidluckman says:
    January 4, 2019 at 4:19 pm

    Carson is a quality QB, but Foles is the guy Bear fans don’t want to see on Sunday – but see him they will. Best in the League at avoiding the sack, but that will be put to the test.

    ________________________

    Even it’s Joe Montana from the 80’s, the Eagles are going to get smoked!

  9. Don’t even know why the Eagles continue to hitch their wagon to Wentz.

    Seems like a great guy, but it doesn’t matter how good you are if you can’t play.

    If you’re not durable, you’re not usable.

  rkt4mayor says:
    January 4, 2019 at 4:06 pm

    Rest up and recuperate Carson, and come back better than ever next season!
    ———————

    That will likely be an annual statement.

  vikingf0rlife says:
    January 4, 2019 at 4:34 pm
    sidluckman says:
    January 4, 2019 at 4:19 pm
    Carson is a quality QB, but Foles is the guy Bear fans don’t want to see on Sunday – but see him they will. Best in the League at avoiding the sack, but that will be put to the test.
    ________________________
    Even it’s Joe Montana from the 80’s, the Eagles are going to get smoked!
    ———–
    38-7. Don’t ever forget it.

  hristopher Donald says:
    January 4, 2019 at 4:16 pm
    Surprised Sydney Jones is out again. And disappointed.

    Surprised? A little I guess, he has been seemingly milking it

    Disappointed? Not at all, he’s spent the season getting torched constantly. No interest in seeing him lined up out there in a playoff game

  15. Lots of myths in here about the Eagles QBs so let me dispel them. Carson Wentz isn’t more injury prone than most QBs. McNabb missed quite a bit of games due to injury in his career. So did Cunningham. Brady, Rodgers, and Brees.

    As for Nick Foles outside of the Rams nightmare, he has rarely had a bad game. Google the high variance response to Nick Foles and it proves beyond doubt that the myth of the “hot and cold Nick Foles” is just that: a myth.

    Foles has been consistently good as a starter. Especially in Philadelphia where he has an avg passer rater of 93.5 in his career as an Eagle and a winning record too.

