Eagles rule four out, including Carson Wentz

Getty Images

The Eagles knew early on that Carson Wentz wasn’t nearly ready to come back, but now it’s official for another week.

Their quarterback who is dealing wih a stress fracture in his back is among the four players ruled out for Sunday’s wild card game against the Bears. Linebacker D.J. Alexander (hamstring), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring), and wide receiver Mike Wallace (ankle) were also declared out.

Quarterback Nick Foles practiced fully for the Eagles for the second straight day and isn’t listed on the final report, which should take care of any concerns about his status as he deals with a rib injury.

The Eagles listed four players as questionable: Defensive end Michael Bennett (foot), cornerback Avonte Maddox (oblique), tackle Jason Peters (quadricep), and guard Isaac Seumalo (chest).

Bennett and Seumalo practiced fully Friday, which should put them on the right side of 50-50.