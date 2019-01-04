Eddie Jackson questionable for Bears

Getty Images

The Bears got one of their key contributors on defense back on the field Friday, leaving the door open for his return.

The Bears are listing safety Eddie Jackson as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Eagles, after he was limited in practice Friday. That sets him up to be a game-time decision.

Jackson hasn’t played since his Week 15 ankle injury, taking one of their most dynamic players off the field late.

He has six interceptions, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and three defensive touchdowns this year, so they could obviously use him back on the field.

The Bears listed outside linebacker Aaron Lynch (elbow) as doubtful for the game, and defensive lineman Bilal Nichols(knee) and safety DeAndre Houston-Carson (ribs) as questionable.