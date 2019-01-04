Elijah Holyfield leaving Georgia for NFL

Getty Images

Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield will forgo his final season, announcing on social media he is headed to the NFL.

The son of former boxer Evander Holyfield is the latest Bulldog to leave a year early, joining receiver Riley Ridley, tight end Isaac Nauta and receiver Mecole Hardman in going to the NFL.

“We wish the best to Mecole Hardman, Elijah Holyfield, Isaac Nauta and Riley Ridley as they pursue their careers at the next level,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. “All four of these juniors contributed significantly to our success during the last two seasons and we look forward to them making the best out of their shot at the NFL. As with all our players, we also will encourage them to complete their degrees to get prepared for the next chapter of their lives.”

Holyfield rushed for 1,018 yards and seven touchdowns on 159 carries this season.

He carried the ball 215 times in three seasons at Georgia.