Falcons set to exercise 2020 option on Keanu Neal’s option

Getty Images

The Falcons will have to make a call on exercising their option for a fifth year on safety Keanu Neal‘s contract by May 3 and they’ve apparently already made their decision.

General Manager Thomas Dimitroff told Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com that the team intends to exercise the option for the 2020 season. The option will be in the $6-7 million range and will be guaranteed in the case of injury with the team able to otherwise walk away without any cap penalty.

If anything is going to cause the Falcons to rethink their decision it would likely be an issue with Neal’s recovery from a torn ACL. Neal said this week that he has started running for the first time since the injury and will

“I’m doing everything can,” Neal said, via the team’s website. “Just working taking it a day at a time. Treating rehab like practice.”

Neal was injured in the season opener and started 30 games in his first two NFL seasons.