Friday morning one-liners

The Bills pass rush provided frequent pressure this season.

Dolphins special teams coach Darren Rizzi’s bid for the team’s head coaching job is supported by some who have played for him.

CB Stephon Gilmore continues to draw praise for his work with the Patriots this year.

A suggestion that the Jets interview Baylor head coach Matt Ruhle for their vacancy.

Ravens veterans have told younger teammates to cherish the opportunity to play in the postseason.

What risks do the Bengals face if they chase a young offensive assistant to be their head coach?

Running through the biggest plays from all 16 Browns games.

The Steelers signed QB Brogan Roback to their offseason roster.

It looks like there’s a good chance that WR Keke Coutee will be in the Texans lineup on Saturday.

Signing WR Dontrelle Inman turned out to be a bargain for the Colts.

Who will be the next Jaguars offensive coordinator?

The Titans scored their highest television ratings in four years.

Several former Broncos are Hall of Fame finalists this year.

Will Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes be this year’s MVP?

Musing about TE Hunter Henry‘s potential impact on the Chargers offense.

Former Raiders QB and coach Tom Flores is a first-time finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence is ready for the postseason war.

Former Giants LB Mark Herzlich thinks the team will move on without QB Eli Manning.

Avoiding turnovers will be crucial to the Eagles’ chances on Sunday.

Washington signed a pair of players to reserve/future contracts.

Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is aware of the threat Eagles TE Zach Ertz offers to a defense.

A call for the Lions to make a run at trading for Antonio Brown.

Assessing Josh McDaniels as a Packers head coaching candidate.

WR Aldrick Robinson hopes to be back with the Vikings in 2019.

With head coach Dan Quinn taking on defensive coordinator duties, some other responsibilities will be delegated to other assistants.

Was Christian McCaffrey‘s 2018 season the best by a running back in Panthers history?

WR Michael Thomas might be Saints QB Drew Brees‘ favorite receiver of all time.

Which philosophies will guide the Buccaneers’ coaching search?

Checking in on the Cardinals’ coaching search.

The Rams have faith in RB C.J. Anderson in the event Todd Gurley is slowed by his knee injury.

49ers DL Ronald Blair believes the defense forged bonds that will result in improved play next season.

How surprising was the Seahawks’ success this season?