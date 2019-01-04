George Edwards finishes interview with Bucs

Getty Images

The Bucs completed an interview with Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards on Friday.

He is the second candidate that Bucs General Manager Jason Licht has interviewed. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy interviewed Wednesday in Kansas City.

Edwards interviewed for the Bears job last year.

He has worked for six different teams since joining the Cowboys as linebackers coach in 1998. Mike Zimmer, who was with Edwards in Dallas, hired Edwards as defensive coordinator in Minnesota in 2014.

Edwards was defensive coordinator in Washington in 2003 and in Buffalo in 2010-11.