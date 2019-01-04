J.J. Arcega-Whiteside will enter the draft

Getty Images

Another wide receiver has decided to put his name into this year’s draft pool.

Stanford wideout J.J. Arcega-Whiteside announced on Friday that he will forego his remaining eligibility at the Pac-12 school in order to head to the NFL.

Arcega-Whiteside had 63 catches for 1,059 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Cardinal this season and ended his college career with 135 catches for 2,219 yards and 28 touchdowns. Arcega-Whiteside has good size at 6-foot-3 and good pre-draft workouts on the speed front would help push him higher up the draft board.

The wideout joins guard Nate Herbig and tight end Kaden Smith as Stanford players to leave school in favor of the professional ranks.