Jason Kelce: Much more special to make All-Pro along with my brother

Getty Images

Eagles center Jason Kelce made the All-Pro first team after the 2017 season and his play remained at a high level during the 2018 season, so it was no surprise to see that he was selected for the team again on Friday.

There was something a little different about making it this year, though. Kelce is joined on the offense by his brother Travis as the Chiefs tight end edged George Kittle of the 49ers for the top spot in the Associated Press‘ voting this year.

“For me and my brother to both get it, it’s that much more special because I still remember us in the backyard fighting with each other, playing football growing up and we envisioned each other competing at the highest level, competing against the best players,” Jason said. “And for both of us to be recognized as one of those guys is pretty special.”

The Kelces join Tiki and Ronde Barber and Shannon and Sterling Sharpe as bothers voted to the All-Pro first team in the same year.