Jay Gruden has been told he’s returning in 2019

Getty Images

When Washington coach Jay Gruden met with reporters earlier this week, he admitted he didn’t know what to say.

But now, at least, he knows he’s going to be back.

According to J.P. Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, Gruden has been officially told he’s safe for the coming year.

This was largely #asexpected, but then again, Gruden is 35-44-1 in five seasons, and hasn’t won a playoff game.

At the same time, Gruden is so far down the list of dysfunction there, it’s reasonable to let him keep working, while Dan Snyder and Bruce Allen continue driving the franchise into the ground.