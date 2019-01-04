Jets complete interview with Adam Gase

Getty Images

Adam Gase has completed his second job interview of the week.

The Jets announced Gase’s interview Friday has concluded. The former Dolphins coach was in Arizona earlier in the week.

The Jets’ decision to interview Gase makes sense given he went 5-1 against them in his three seasons. He was 18-24 against everyone else.

The Dolphins fired Gase on Monday.

Because of Ryan Tannehill‘s injuries during Gase’s tenure in Miami, the Dolphins had Jay Cutler, Matt Moore and Brock Osweiler combine to start 24 games.

Gase served as the offensive coordinator in Denver (2013-14) and Chicago (2015). He also was on the staff of the Lions and 49ers in his NFL coaching career that began in 2003 in Detroit.

The Jets announced Wednesday they had completed an interview with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.